BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 700 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

