BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Stories

