Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.80. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.