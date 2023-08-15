BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

