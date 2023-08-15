BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

