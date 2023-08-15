BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.