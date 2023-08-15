MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,804 shares of company stock worth $14,149,774 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

