Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,104.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

