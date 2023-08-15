Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 697,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.