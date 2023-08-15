Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,101,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,220 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,571 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $364.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

