Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 25,783 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 391.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

