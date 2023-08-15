Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

