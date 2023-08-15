GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 284.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

