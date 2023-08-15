Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 38,104 Shares of ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Free Report) by 293,107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.04% of ProShares Ultra Energy worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIG opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

