Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,894 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000.

BATS:NULC opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

