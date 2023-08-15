Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,691 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of QLD stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

