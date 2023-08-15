Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.