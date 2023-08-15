Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.13% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

