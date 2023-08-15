Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,645 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.81. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.78.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.