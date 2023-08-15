Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,645 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.81. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

