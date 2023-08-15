Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5,291.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

