Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 10,884 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 506.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

