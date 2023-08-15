Boston Partners Increases Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of TreeHouse Foods worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 63.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 523,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 118,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

THS opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on THS. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.