Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $225.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $226.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

