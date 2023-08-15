SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,897 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,604,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 613,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,003,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,237,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

