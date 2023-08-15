Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Price Performance
NYSE TFC opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
