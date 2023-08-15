Boston Partners Sells 9,256 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after buying an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after buying an additional 325,783 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

JEF opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

