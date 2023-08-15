Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.