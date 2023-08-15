Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.41% of Carriage Services worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 273,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 83,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $454.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at $941,491.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,103,872 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

