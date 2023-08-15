Boston Partners Grows Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,113 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.10% of OceanFirst Financial worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

