Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,432 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 183.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

NYSE GWW opened at $715.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $745.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

