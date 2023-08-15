Boston Partners Takes $8.45 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,000. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of WEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WEX by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $191.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.92. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,552 shares of company stock worth $8,454,546 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

