Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 14,333 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.11% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,291 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 665,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,473,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 847,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4456 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.