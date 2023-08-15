Boston Partners Invests $6.40 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Amkor Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

