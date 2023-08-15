Boston Partners Acquires 307,153 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 626.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,669 shares of company stock worth $24,885,746. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

