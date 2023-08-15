Boston Partners Takes Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,548,613 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 424,877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLCA. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

SLCA stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $974.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.58. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

