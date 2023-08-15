Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 19,244.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,921 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605,840 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.