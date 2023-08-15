Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 406.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,264 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

