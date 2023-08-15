Boston Partners Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,488 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.09% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.