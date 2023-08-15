Boston Partners Sells 12,069 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chemed were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemed by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $519.49 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $574.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.16 and a 200-day moving average of $533.13.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

