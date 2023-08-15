Boston Partners Grows Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in V2X were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,080,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VVX opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVX. Raymond James increased their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.