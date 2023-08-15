Boston Partners Grows Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in V2X were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,080,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
V2X Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:VVX opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $56.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVX. Raymond James increased their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on V2X
V2X Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than V2X
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.