Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.24% of Maximus worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Maximus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Maximus by 1,722.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 603,270 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Maximus by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Maximus Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.