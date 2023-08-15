Boston Partners Purchases 26,324 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of Ovintiv worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

