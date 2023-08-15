Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 1,060,623 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,060,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,768,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alight Trading Down 0.5 %
ALIT opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
