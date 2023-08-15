Boston Partners Acquires 9,648 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Boston Partners grew its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.53% of Univest Financial worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,954,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,310,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.90. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

