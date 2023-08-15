InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,360 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,287 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.67% of InMode worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

