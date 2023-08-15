Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.52% of Ameris Bancorp worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 475,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 101,264 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,308,000. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $18,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameris Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Mckendry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,238.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.