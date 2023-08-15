Boston Partners Buys 47,397 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

