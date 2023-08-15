Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,118 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.26% of SMART Global worth $18,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 31.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 299.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at $536,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $65,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,819.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at $536,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,495. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

