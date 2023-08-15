Boston Partners Acquires 747,719 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 378.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,719 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.79% of Hope Bancorp worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,455,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 706,545 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

