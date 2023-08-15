First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,460.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,336.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,066.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

